JD(S) to oppose Karnataka's anti-conversion bill: Kumaraswamy

Former CM HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said JD(S) will oppose the proposed anti-conversion bill.

"This bill is not required. The state should focus on burning issues. I have instructed MLAs and MLCs to oppose the anti-conversion bill," he told reporters.

"There are so many issues that are impacting common man's lives. Farmers problems, price rise and natural calamity issues should be discussed in the session," he said.

Reacting to Congress' allegations against the BJP government -- that it was a '40 per cent government' -- he said, "Congress is throwing stones at others sitting in a glasshouse."

"Let Congress leaders tell how much they are honest. How much per cent had they collected when they ruled?" he said.

"I have ensured a no percentage system during my administration. No political parties have morality to discuss percentage issues," he said.

"When Siddaramaiah was the CM, there was a percentage system. How can Siddaramaiah be making allegations against others? If JD(S) came to power on its own, I will end this percentage system in the government. Let people give absolute majority to the JD(S)," he said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: