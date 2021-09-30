JD(S) to reserve 30 seats for women in Assembly polls

JD(S) to reserve 30 seats for women in Assembly polls

Kumaraswamy was speaking to media persons in Bidadi on the sidelines of the Janata Parva 1.0, a training workshop organised for party members

Shruthi H M Sastry
Shruthi H M Sastry, DHNS,
  • Sep 30 2021, 00:32 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2021, 01:57 ist
JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy. Credit: DH Photo

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy said his party would reserve 30-35 seats for women in the 2023 Assembly polls.

Kumaraswamy was speaking to media persons in Bidadi on the sidelines of the Janata Parva 1.0, a training workshop organised for party members, with an intention for the party to win 123 seats in the upcoming polls.

“In the first phase, we have already chosen 7-8 candidates. We will reserve 30-35 seats for women in the next Assembly polls,” he said. The JD(S) women’s wing has not been as active as the other two parties. The regional party will put efforts to strengthen it, he added. 

Towards this end, the women’s wing will be strengthened from the booth level, according to the JD(S) leader. The training on Wednesday included women, who had won in local body polls, across the state, he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
H D Kumaraswamy
JD(S)
Karnataka Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

India assured of maiden medal in Asian TT Championships

India assured of maiden medal in Asian TT Championships

Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2021: 40 cute finalists photos

Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2021: 40 cute finalists photos

Cambodia dogs train to sniff out coronavirus

Cambodia dogs train to sniff out coronavirus

Husband, others jailed for serial rapes of Frenchwoman

Husband, others jailed for serial rapes of Frenchwoman

Kelly conviction, a measure of justice for Black women

Kelly conviction, a measure of justice for Black women

NASA's Lucy mission to probe Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

NASA's Lucy mission to probe Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Instagram adult entertainment; tame internet for kids

Instagram adult entertainment; tame internet for kids

 