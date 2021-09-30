JD(S) to reserve 30 seats for women in Assembly polls

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy said his party would reserve 30-35 seats for women in the 2023 Assembly polls.

Kumaraswamy was speaking to media persons in Bidadi on the sidelines of the Janata Parva 1.0, a training workshop organised for party members, with an intention for the party to win 123 seats in the upcoming polls.

“In the first phase, we have already chosen 7-8 candidates. We will reserve 30-35 seats for women in the next Assembly polls,” he said. The JD(S) women’s wing has not been as active as the other two parties. The regional party will put efforts to strengthen it, he added.

Towards this end, the women’s wing will be strengthened from the booth level, according to the JD(S) leader. The training on Wednesday included women, who had won in local body polls, across the state, he said.

