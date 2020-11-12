JD(S) urges City Municipal Council to repair roads

JD(S) women's and youth wing have warned the City Municipal Council of staging protests in front of the CMC if the roads in Madikeri town are not taken up by the CMC for repair within the next seven days.

Submitting a memorandum to the CMC Commissioner Ramdas, the leaders urged the CMC to asphalt the damaged roads.

JD(S) district women's committee general secretary Leela Sheshamma said that the roads have not been maintained from the last two years. Vehicle users and pedestrians are having nightmares due to the pothole-ridden roads.

About one month has passed since the road near Indira Canteen was dug up for repair. But, the work has not yet begun.

Almost all roads in the town including Muttappa temple road, Bhagawathi Nagar Road, St Joseph School Road, Cauvery Layout Road, Ganapathy Street, Gaulibeedhi and Dechuru roads are in a pitiable condition, she said.

She further alleged that even though the JD(S) staged a protest against the CMC and demanded them to repair the roads, no action has been initiated.

Youth JD(S) spokesperson Ravikiran, leaders Sunanda, Latha Vinod, Janaki and others were present.