JD(U), RJD lead in one seat each in Bihar Assembly bypolls

The ruling JD(U) and main opposition RJD are leading in one assembly seat each in Bihar, where by-polls took place on October 30, according to the latest update by the Election Commission on counting trends.

RJD's Arun Kumar is leading over his nearest rival of the JD(U) Rajiv Kumar Singh by 2,551 votes in Tarapur, after completion of seven rounds of counting.

In Kushweshwar Asthan, JD(U) nominee Aman Bhushan Hajari is ahead of RJD’s Ganesh Bharti by 6,242 votes, following 13 rounds of counting, data available with the poll panel showed.

By-elections to Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur seats were necessitated by the death of sitting JD(U) lawmakers.

