JEE Main papers trickier than last year, say students

Candidates who appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 for admission to undergraduate engineering courses at various Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), on Wednesday, felt that the paper was more difficult than previous years.

Experts who analysed the paper described the questions as being trickier than previous years, as the time spent per question increased, since under the new paper pattern, the number of questions has decreased.

The test was conducted in two sessions. In the morning session, a total of 9,21,261 candidates registered for JEE Main 2020 BE/BTech paper. Out of them, 1,006 candidates attended the exam in nine cities outside India.

Sukesh, a II year student from a city PU college, said, “The paper was lengthy, due to which I could not complete the entire paper. The paper was of moderate difficulty with questions mostly from the NCERT syllabus. Physics and Chemistry were easy. The Mathematics section was quite lengthy, consuming a lot of time.

Vinodh, a II year student of a private PU college, said, “The technical support was helpful in locating systems. Physics was easy, although questions from every chapter did not come. Chemistry was moderate and questions were based on the NCERT syllabus. Mathematics was easy, but there was ambiguity with respect to some questions, because of lack of information such as “assume the balls to be distinct.”