Jewargi MLA Ajay Singh contracts Covid-19

Jewargi MLA Dr Ajay Singh is the new entrant in the growing list of lawmakers from the state contracting Covid-19.

The Congress MLA on Friday took to Twitter saying: “I have tested positive. I am asymptomatic and will be in quarantine for two weeks. Would request the people who were my primary contacts to take precautions. Stay safe.”

Congress MLA from Hubballi-Dharwad East Assembly constituency Prasad Abbayya tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

According to sources close to the MLA, he got his throat swab tested on Thursday, since he had attended the KPCC president’s installation ceremony in Bengaluru where another MLA there had turned positive.

The doctors at KIMS confirmed that MLA Abbayya has been admitted at the hospital, and he has no major symptoms except for light throat

pain.