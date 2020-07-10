Jewargi MLA Ajay Singh contracts Covid-19

Jewargi MLA Ajay Singh contracts Covid-19

DHNS 
DHNS , Hubballi/Kalaburagi ,
  • Jul 10 2020, 23:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2020, 23:31 ist

Jewargi MLA Dr Ajay Singh is the new entrant in the growing list of lawmakers from the state contracting Covid-19.

The Congress MLA on Friday took to Twitter saying: “I have tested positive. I am asymptomatic and will be in quarantine for two weeks. Would request the people who were my primary contacts to take precautions. Stay safe.”

Congress MLA from Hubballi-Dharwad East Assembly constituency Prasad Abbayya tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

According to sources close to the MLA, he got his throat swab tested on Thursday, since he had attended the KPCC president’s installation ceremony in Bengaluru where another MLA there had turned positive. 

The doctors at KIMS confirmed that MLA Abbayya has been admitted at the hospital, and he has no major symptoms except for light throat
pain.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jewargi MLA
Ajay Singh
Covid cases

What's Brewing

Dubey Case:'Driver tried to avoid cattle, car capsized'

Dubey Case:'Driver tried to avoid cattle, car capsized'

The rise and fall of Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey

The rise and fall of Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey

Took Hydroxychloroquine and it worked, says Bolsonaro

Took Hydroxychloroquine and it worked, says Bolsonaro

Scientists find new formula to calculate dog's age

Scientists find new formula to calculate dog's age

Fair and unlovely: India confronts dark-skin bias

Fair and unlovely: India confronts dark-skin bias

 