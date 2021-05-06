Jindal to increase oxygen production: Jagadish Shettar 

Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar has said that Jindal Steel Limited in Ballari has agreed to increase the production of oxygen from 500 metric tonnes to 1,000 metric tonnes following the request from the government.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, he said in order to meet the oxygen demand in the state, the government appealed to Jindal company to enhance the production of oxygen. It is likely to prove beneficial for Covid patients in the state.

He said the VISP oxygen plant in Bhadravathi town is producing 150 cylinders of oxygen. The officials have stated that the quantum of oxygen production could be enhanced if a new compressor is installed. He promised that the government would provide the much-needed help to the plant in this regard.