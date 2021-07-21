JLR to build eco-tourism resort at Manchanabele

Planning an eco-tourism resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru near Manchanabele reservoir in Ramanagar district, Tourism Minister C P Yogeshwar directed the Ramanagar Deputy Commissioner to hand over 10 acres of revenue land to the state-owned Jungle Lodges and Resorts (JLR).

Holding a high-level meeting with the tourism department, JLR and Cauvery Neeravari Nigam officials in Vidhana Soudha, Yogeshwar said the location, because of its close proximity, would help tapping into the tourism potential of Bengaluru, which is now focussed on short-duration trips.

"As the location is close to Bengaluru city, more and more people will visit the resort if it is developed with all the tourist-friendly facilities and basic infrastructure," the minister said.

Highlighting that the resort at the location must be eco-friendly Yogeshwar said, "The resort and its construction work should not hamper the beauty of nature and the reservoir. Also, the resort should adopt all eco-friendly measures from construction to operation level."

Rakesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, Ramanagar assured the minister that the land will be handed over within two days after the spot inspection.

Yogeshwar, who had travelled about 40 km on a speed boat in the KRS backwaters, directed the CNN officials to take up water sports in three islands located in the backwaters.

Deccan circuit

Boosting tourism activities in Deccan region areas such as Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Ballari, Bidar and Koppal by providing aviation services, Apollo Hospitals and Trac India Private Limited have proposed to launch Deccan Circuit programme. Shobhana Kamineni and Anil Kamineni of both the firms on Tuesday made a presentation to the tourism minister.

The firms are already offering air services in 3,000 km of airspace over Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Minister Yogeshwar suggested the tourism officials to hold talks with the deputy commissioners and arrange for the land.