JNU professors want to harm India's diversity: B C Nagesh

Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh has said that JNU professors have little knowledge of Kannada textbooks but have made comments about them with the sole intention of dividing India via a letter to the department of education.

He told mediapersons here on Tuesday that "writer Baragur Ramachandrappa is also part of the gang that is aimed at harming the country's diversity and hoisting the Pakistan flag in India".

On textbooks and uniforms, he said the government has already distributed 75 per cent of the revised textbooks to the schools and uniforms would be supplied to children in 90 days.

He said the school textbook panel headed by Rohith Chakrathirtha has not added any new content on social reformer Basavanna in the textbooks. But the seers have expressed their concern about some portions on Basavanna. That has been rectified.

Regarding the vaccination for children, he said children above 15 years have already been vaccinated against the pandemic. Children aged between six and 12 years old have to be given the vaccine, he added.