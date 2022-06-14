JNU professors want to harm India's diversity: B C Nagesh

JNU professors want to harm India's diversity: Nagesh

He said the government has already distributed 75 per cent of the revised textbooks to the schools and uniforms would be supplied to children in 90 days

Nrupathunga SK
Nrupathunga SK
  Jun 14 2022, 14:16 ist
  updated: Jun 14 2022, 15:48 ist
Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh. Credit: DH File Photo

Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh has said that JNU professors have little knowledge of Kannada textbooks but have made comments about them with the sole intention of dividing India via a letter to the department of education. 

He told mediapersons here on Tuesday that "writer Baragur Ramachandrappa is also part of the gang that is aimed at harming the country's diversity and hoisting the Pakistan flag in India". 

Read | Now, Karnataka BJP lawmakers speak out against new textbooks

On textbooks and uniforms, he said the government has already distributed 75 per cent of the revised textbooks to the schools and uniforms would be supplied to children in 90 days.

He said the school textbook panel headed by Rohith Chakrathirtha has not added any new content on social reformer Basavanna  in the textbooks. But the seers have expressed their concern about some portions on Basavanna. That has been rectified. 

Regarding the vaccination for children, he said children above 15 years have already been vaccinated against the pandemic. Children aged between six and 12 years old have to be given the vaccine, he added. 

 

 

Karnataka
Karnataka News
BC Nagesh
textbook revision

