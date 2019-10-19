Joshi assures 'result' in Mahadayi issue in 45 days

With the BJP facing the heat of criticism over the delay in notifying the Mahadayi Tribunal's verdict in the Central Gazette, to get water from Mahadayi basin, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi assured that a solution in this issue would come in one-and-a-half month.

"We tried to resolve the issue through talks, but Goa chief minister did not agree. We are now working on an alternative way, which would bring result in one-and-a-half month. I cannot disclose the details, as that may create hindrances for our efforts," he said.

Refuting the allegation against the BJP leaders that they were not working to divert Mahadayi water to Malaprabha river, Joshi told media persons here on Saturday that efforts were being made continuously to come to a consensus between Karnataka and Goa, but they could not yield expected results.

Inter-state river disputes cannot be resolved fast, and they continue for several decades. Cauvery dispute is also an example. In Mahadayi issue, we are trying to work out an alternative solution, as consensus could not be achieved, he said.

'Why Bharat Ratna for Rajiv Gandhi?'

Countering the Congress leaders' opposition to the BJP's wish to confer Bharat Ratna award on V D Savarkar, Joshi stated that the Congress gave Bharat Ratna to Rajiv Gandhi just because he became the prime minister, as his mother and grandfather were also prime ministers.

Bharat Ratna was given to Rajiv Gandhi, before this award was conferred on Dr B R Ambedkar, though Rajiv Gandhi spoke irresponsibly about killing of Sikhs and corruption was rampant during his term. What eligibility he had to get Bharat Ratna? If the Congress were in power at present, Bharat Ratna could have been given to Dawood and other such people, Joshi charged.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah should read the history first, to understand the sacrifice of V D Savarkar, he said.

'BSY to continue'

There is no question of going for mid-term term elections in Karnataka, and B S Yediyurappa would continue as the chief minister for remaining three-and-a-half years, Joshi added.

Large & Medium Scale Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar said, "Siddaramaiah has made cheap remarks about V D Savarkar, and it shows the level of his behaviour and culture".

When asked about former minister Umesh Katti's statement about the need for separate statehood for North Karnataka region, Shettar refused to comment, saying that it was personal view of Katti.