JSW Group donates Rs 100 cr to PM-CARES fund

The JSW Group has donated Rs 100 crore to the Prime Minister Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) FUND to help the Centre in combating the Covid-19 threat in the country.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

JSW Group, Chairman & MD, Sajjan Jindal, in a press release said, "The employees of the Group have come forward to pay their one-day salary towards the cause. The company will provide food to the needy in the surroundings of JSW Steel plant. The Group will also set up a makeshift hospital in its premises to lessen the burden on community hospitals. The company is committed to providing all necessary help to the government in mitigating the situation."