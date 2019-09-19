Jumbo camp: HC sets Sept 25 deadline for expert team

The High Court on Thursday directed the state government to constitute an expert committee before September 25 to investigate the series of deaths of elephants and assess the situation in the elephant camps of the state.

Hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by advocate P N Amrutesh, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Mohammad Nawaz said no additional time will be given to officials to comply with the earlier order.

On September 11, the bench had directed the government to constitute a team of experts to study the cause of death as well as the health and food facilities provided to the elephants in the camps. The study should also check the norms being followed in the camps and suggest measures, if any, for the improvement of the camps.

As per the previous order, the petitioner placed before the bench a list of nine experts from different organisations.

The bench had directed to constitute the team comprising members of Asian Elephants Research and Conservation Centre Prof R Sukumar, Thomas Mathew and Surendra Verma and Wildlife First Organisation trustee K M Chinnappa.

During the hearing, government advocate B V Krishna submitted that the government has issued an order to the veterinary doctors who are working in nearby places to provide any required service to the elephants camps round the clock. This is a temporary arrangement and recruitment of the doctors will be done immediately, he stated.

He submitted that as per the court direction, the government has approached expert Prof R Sukumar to be on the team and he had sought three days to confirm his willingness to take up the responsibility.

Contesting the government's statement, the petitioner said the government may take more time to constitute the expert team as Dasara holidays will delay the process by 10 days.

Accepting the petitioner's view, the bench set a deadline of September 25 to constitute the team.