Justice Adi panel on reservation demands begins work

A committee headed by former High Court Justice Subhash B Adi has started its work on examining reservation demands made by various communities, including the Panchamasali Lingayats, Vokkaligas and Kurubas.

The committee, which has former additional chief secretary M R Kamble and Kannada Sahitya Academy chairperson B V Vasanth Kumar as members, has been given office space on the ground floor of Vikas Soudha (rooms 6 and 7).

Social Welfare department joint director Sabir Ahmed Mulla is the committee’s member-secretary, the government said in a release.

The committee has six terms of reference: Examining whether or not the Panchamasali Lingayats can be included under Category 2A, indicate how the Justice H N Nagmohan Das Commission report that reportedly favours hiking SC/ST reservation can be implemented, recommend how Kurubas can be included as ST, prescribe how Veerashaiva-Lingayats and Vokkaligas can be included in the central OBC list and any other suggestions.

The panel held a meeting on August 27, where Justice Adi asked officials to furnish the required information.

“More meetings will be held by the committee in the coming days,” the release said.