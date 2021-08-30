Justice Adi panel on reservation demands begins work

Justice Adi panel on reservation demands begins work

Social Welfare department joint director Sabir Ahmed Mulla is the committee’s member-secretary, the government said in a release

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 30 2021, 22:25 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2021, 01:16 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A committee headed by former High Court Justice Subhash B Adi has started its work on examining reservation demands made by various communities, including the Panchamasali Lingayats, Vokkaligas and Kurubas. 

The committee, which has former additional chief secretary M R Kamble and Kannada Sahitya Academy chairperson B V Vasanth Kumar as members, has been given office space on the ground floor of Vikas Soudha (rooms 6 and 7).

The committee has six terms of reference: Examining whether or not the Panchamasali Lingayats can be included under Category 2A, indicate how the Justice H N Nagmohan Das Commission report that reportedly favours hiking SC/ST reservation can be implemented, recommend how Kurubas can be included as ST, prescribe how Veerashaiva-Lingayats and Vokkaligas can be included in the central OBC list and any other suggestions. 

The panel held a meeting on August 27, where Justice Adi asked officials to furnish the required information.

“More meetings will be held by the committee in the coming days,” the release said. 

