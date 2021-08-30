Justice Adi panel starts work on examining reservation demands

Justice Adi panel starts work on quota demands

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 30 2021, 22:12 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2021, 22:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A committee headed by former Karnataka High Court Justice Subhash B Adi has started its work on examining reservation demands made by various communities, including the Panchamasali Lingayats, Vokkaligas and Kurubas.

The committee, which has former additional chief secretary MR Kamble and Kannada Sahitya Academy chairperson BV Vasanth Kumar as members, has been given office space on the ground floor of Vikas Soudha (rooms 6 and 7).

Social Welfare department joint director Sabir Ahmed Mulla is the committee’s member-secretary, the government said in a release.

The committee has six terms of reference: Examining whether or not the Panchamasali Lingayats can be included under Category 2A, indicate how the Justice HN Nagmohan Das Commission report that reportedly favours hiking SC/ST reservation can be implemented, recommend how Kurubas can be included as ST, prescribe how Veerashaiva-Lingayats and Vokkaligas can be included in the central OBC list and any other suggestions.

The panel held a meeting on August 27 where Justice Adi asked officials to furnish the required information. “More meetings will be held by the committee in the coming days,” the release said.

Karnataka High Court
Vokkaliga
Kuruba community

