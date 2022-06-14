Justice B S Patil appointed Karnataka Lokayukta

Justice Bhimanagouda Sanganagouda Patil appointed Karnataka Lokayukta

He is presently serving as the Upalokayukta.

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 14 2022, 19:38 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2022, 19:38 ist
Justice Bhimanagouda Sanganagouda Patil. Credit: Government webiste/https://karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in

Former Karnataka High Court Judge, Justice Bhimanagouda Sanganagouda Patil has been appointed as the new Lokayukta of the state.

He is presently serving as the Upalokayukta.

According to the appointment notification issued on the orders of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had recommended that Justice Patil be appointed as the Lokayukta of Karnataka.

It said, this recommendation was made after consulting the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court, the Chairman Karnataka Legislative Council, the Speaker, Karnataka Legislative Assembly and the Leaders of Opposition in both the Houses of the State Legislature.

The post of the head of anti-corruption ombudsman in the state has been vacant after Justice P Vishwanath Shetty had stepped down as Karnataka Lokayukta in January after five years of service.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

basavaraj bommai
Karnataka
India News
Karnataka High Court

What's Brewing

Assam forests now largest home for rarest pygmy hogs

Assam forests now largest home for rarest pygmy hogs

The role of food and nutrition in recovery

The role of food and nutrition in recovery

How coffee is saving a unique Mozambican forest

How coffee is saving a unique Mozambican forest

Staring at yourself on Zoom chats may worsen your mood

Staring at yourself on Zoom chats may worsen your mood

Pollution may cut life expectancy by 10 years in Delhi

Pollution may cut life expectancy by 10 years in Delhi

Mothers face 'heat' of climate change in Jacobabad

Mothers face 'heat' of climate change in Jacobabad

Conversations with cultural icons

Conversations with cultural icons

 