Justice Bhimanagouda Sanganagouda Patil appointed Karnataka Lokayukta

Former Karnataka High Court Judge, Justice Bhimanagouda Sanganagouda Patil has been appointed as the new Lokayukta of the state.
He is presently serving as the Upalokayukta.
According to the appointment notification issued on the orders of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had recommended that Justice Patil be appointed as the Lokayukta of Karnataka.
It said, this recommendation was made after consulting the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court, the Chairman Karnataka Legislative Council, the Speaker, Karnataka Legislative Assembly and the Leaders of Opposition in both the Houses of the State Legislature.
The post of the head of anti-corruption ombudsman in the state has been vacant after Justice P Vishwanath Shetty had stepped down as Karnataka Lokayukta in January after five years of service.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Assam forests now largest home for rarest pygmy hogs
The role of food and nutrition in recovery
How coffee is saving a unique Mozambican forest
Staring at yourself on Zoom chats may worsen your mood
Pollution may cut life expectancy by 10 years in Delhi
Mothers face 'heat' of climate change in Jacobabad
Conversations with cultural icons