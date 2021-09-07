Justice R B Budihal appointed KSAT chairman

Justice R B Budihal appointed KSAT chairman

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 07 2021, 22:41 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2021, 02:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay

Justice R B Budihal, former judge of the Karnataka High Court has been appointed as chairman of Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal (KSAT).

A notification stated that the appointment will be for a period of four years from the date of assumption of charge or till attaining 70 years of age or until further orders, whichever is the earlier.

Check out DH's latest videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
High Court

Related videos

What's Brewing

Taliban announce hardline govt as protests grow

Taliban announce hardline govt as protests grow

Here's how to protect sensitive photos on iPhone, iPad

Here's how to protect sensitive photos on iPhone, iPad

46% rise in complaints of crimes against women in 2021

46% rise in complaints of crimes against women in 2021

10 Mammootty movies to watch on his birthday

10 Mammootty movies to watch on his birthday

Afghan universities deserted as Taliban puts new rules

Afghan universities deserted as Taliban puts new rules

Perseverance Mars rover gets its first piece of rock

Perseverance Mars rover gets its first piece of rock

Cubbon Park murals tell story of Bengaluru's open wells

Cubbon Park murals tell story of Bengaluru's open wells

 