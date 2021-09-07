Justice R B Budihal appointed KSAT chairman

Justice R B Budihal, former judge of the Karnataka High Court has been appointed as chairman of Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal (KSAT).
A notification stated that the appointment will be for a period of four years from the date of assumption of charge or till attaining 70 years of age or until further orders, whichever is the earlier.
