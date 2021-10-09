Justice Awasthi is new chief justice of Karnataka HC

Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi is new chief justice of Karnataka HC

Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, a senior judge of the Allahabad High Court's Lucknow Bench, will now be the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court.

Born in 1960, Justice Awasthi got himself enrolled as an advocate in 1987 after graduating from Lucknow University.

He practised in Civil, Service, Educational matters at Lucknow Bench, Allahabad High Court. He also worked as Assistant Solicitor General of India in Lucknow before his elevation as an Additional Judge on April 13, 2009. He took oath as permanent Judge on December 24, 2010.

