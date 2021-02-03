Kadaba taluk: Leopard, dog locked in toilet at Kaikamba of Bilinele

A leopard while chasing a dog entered inside a toilet along with its prey. The members of the house locked both animals inside the toilet, at Kaikamba of Bilinele in Kadaba taluk on Wednesday morning.

The house belongs to Regappa. The leopard had entered the toilet while chasing its prey, the dog. The inmates of the house have locked the toilet. The forest officials have rushed to the spot and the operation to capture the leopard is on.

Jayalakshmi, one of the family members said “I had heard dogs barking furiously last night. When I was about to enter the toilet in the early morning, I noticed a leopard on one side and my dog on the other side of the toilet. Immediately I closed the door and locked it from outside and informed my family members, who in turn informed forest officials. I had not seen a leopard so far in my life.”