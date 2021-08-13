Kageri condemns disruption in RS

  • Aug 13 2021, 22:41 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2021, 02:00 ist
Rajya Sabha. Credit: PTI Photo

Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri on Friday criticised the disruption witnessed in the Rajya Sabha earlier in the week, calling it a "dark day" of the Upper House. "

Never before has the Rajya Sabha been obstructed in such a manner in the history of Parliament. The behaviour of some members were unacceptable. I condemn the disgraceful and inappropriate behavior," he said. "It is the responsibility of each political party to ensure discipline and dignity among its representatives," he said, asking parties to introspect.

