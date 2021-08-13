Kageri condemns disruption in RS

Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri on Friday criticised the disruption witnessed in the Rajya Sabha earlier in the week, calling it a "dark day" of the Upper House. "
Never before has the Rajya Sabha been obstructed in such a manner in the history of Parliament. The behaviour of some members were unacceptable. I condemn the disgraceful and inappropriate behavior," he said. "It is the responsibility of each political party to ensure discipline and dignity among its representatives," he said, asking parties to introspect.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Centuries-old idols found in Odisha village
Why is CPI(M) celebrating Independence Day this year?
Discarded flip-flops from beach turned to masterpieces
Mirabai already seeing higher interest in weightlifting
The 11-year-old British boy walking to save the earth
Money, honor: Aztec emperor Moctezuma's divisive legacy
'Pushpa' first single review: Hits the right notes
Afghan crisis: Provincial capitals captured by Taliban