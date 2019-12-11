Kalaburagi fort encroachment: HC sets 15-day deadline

The Karnataka High Court has set a 15-day deadline for clearing the encroachment on the historic fort in Kalaburagi.

During the hearing of a PIL, Assistant Solicitor General C Shashikanth, who appeared on behalf of the Centre, submitted an affidavit. The affidavit stated that the ASI and the Archaeology department had issued notices to the encroachers asking them to vacate within 15 days. However, they were yet to vacate.

A division bench of Justice Ravi Malimath asked the deputy commissioner to launch an encroachment clearance drive, and posted the matter for the last week of January 2020.