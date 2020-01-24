2 died, 2 others injured in accident in Kalaburagi

Two persons died on the spot and two others were injured in an accident between a car and a lorry near Kudarimoti Cross of Kamalapur taluk of the Kalaburagi district on Friday.

The police gave the names of the deceased as Roshan Darga(20) of Kalaburagi and Santosh (24) of Aland check post.

Car driver Srishaila and Sourav sustained minor injuries.

Superintendent of Police Lada Martin Marbaniang said the car was heading towards Kalaburagi from Humnabad while the lorry was going to Bidar from Kalaburagi when the accident occurred.