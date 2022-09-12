3 booked for playing objectionable song at Ganesh immersion procession

Police officials of Brhampur station have lodged a complaint against three people for playing loud DJ music with an objectionable song during the Ganesh immersion procession on Saturday.

Circle Inspector Sachin Chalawadi said that the organisers had played a song that would hurt the religious sentiments of a particular community. They claimed that the organisers did not listen to the police despite the police insisting them to stop playing the song at 2 AM when the procession had reached Mehbas Masjid in Janata Bazar in the city. An FIR has been filed against the DJ provider and organisers on Sunday.

The police officials had banned DJ music after 10 AM during the Ganesh idol immersion programme but the organisers played the song Khoon Se Iss Dharti Ko Hum Nehlayenge, Hum Tujhko Teri Awkat Batayenge.

"The song is objectionable and threatening. Therefore, we insisted they stop playing the song. But, they continued to play the song with a high-volume sound system. Therefore, we have booked three persons for violating noise norms and playing an inflammatory song that would hurt another community," circle inspector Sachin Chalawadi said.

Four detained in Ballari

Four persons were detained in connection with throwing of footwear at a mosque during the Ganesh idol immersion procession in Siruguppa of Ballari district on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police Saidulu Adavat said that there is no dereliction of duty as adequate security had been made during the procession by deploying two platoons of KSRP, two Deputy SPs, three inspectors and eight PSIs. The arrested persons hailed from Salagundi village of Sindhanur taluk and Siruguppa town. He said that stringent action will be taken against the arrested for trying to disrupt religious harmony.