3.4-magnitude earthquake hits Karnataka's Kalaburagi

An earthquake of 3.4 magnitude hit Karnataka's Kalaburagi on Wednesday.
Tremors were reportedly felt in some parts of the district.
Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 18-01-2023, 09:48:26 IST, Lat: 17.06 & Long: 77.18, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: Kalaburagi, Karnataka India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/2edBOXKc7c @Dr_Mishra1966 @Indiametdept @ndmaindia @PMOIndia @Ravi_MoES pic.twitter.com/jHJRRS5OWl
— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) January 18, 2023
