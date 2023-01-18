3.4-magnitude earthquake hits Karnataka's Kalaburagi

3.4-magnitude earthquake hits Karnataka's Kalaburagi

Tremors were reportedly felt in some parts of the district.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 18 2023, 10:56 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2023, 11:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An earthquake of 3.4 magnitude hit Karnataka's Kalaburagi on Wednesday. 

Tremors were reportedly felt in some parts of the district. 

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Earthquake
Kalaburagi
Karnataka
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

Nepal plane crash: Search continues for last flyer

Nepal plane crash: Search continues for last flyer

Delhi records eighth cold wave day

Delhi records eighth cold wave day

China lets Marvel movies back in

China lets Marvel movies back in

DH Toon | J P Nadda holds up BJP's mic

DH Toon | J P Nadda holds up BJP's mic

B'luru’s first evening post office gives out cafe vibe

B'luru’s first evening post office gives out cafe vibe

 