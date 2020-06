Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths raided the homes and office of Jagadevappa Muguta, D Devaraj Urs Development Corporation Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts' manager, on Tuesday.

A team, led by Yadgir and Kalaburagi ACB sleuths, carried out the raids simultaneously at his house located in Pooja Colony in the City, his commercial complex, his office in Yadgir and another residence of his in Bidar.

About 40 staff were verifying the documents.