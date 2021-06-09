Ambulance driver arrested for attempted rape of Covid-19 patient in Karnataka

A driver of a private ambulance attempted to rape a woman Covid-19 patient at Gulbarga Institute of Medical Science (GIMS) on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Pintu. Brahmapur police have taken him into custody.

Around 12 am on Wednesday, the accused attempted to rape the 25-year-old woman, who is being treated at Jayadeva Heart Hospital located in Gulbarga. When the patient screamed, Pintu fled.

On coming to know of the incident, the police visited the spot and nabbed the accused.