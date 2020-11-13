BJP didn't misuse power during bypolls: B Y Vijayendra

BJP didn't misuse power during Karnataka bypolls: B Y Vijayendra

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Nov 13 2020, 12:31 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2020, 12:31 ist
BJP Vice President B Y Vijayendra. Credit: DH Photo

The BJP has not misused the power in the bypolls held to Sira and Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly constituencies, BJP Vice President B Y Vijayendra said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, he said the failures of the Congress were exhibited in Sira. Out of frustration due to the defeat in the two constituencies, Siddaramaiah is giving such statements, he alleged. 

The BJP had won 12 of 15 assembly segments in the bye-elections held earlier. It was a big challenge for the BJP to win the Sira segment. But the BJP won. Both Congress and JD(S) are pursuing caste-based politics. The lotus has blossomed as the BJP is treating all communities equally, Vijayendra explained. 

"Bye-election to Maski and  Basavakalyan assembly segments will be held in the coming days. Leaders will meet in Basavakalyan today. I will accept the responsibility to be entrusted by the State BJP president. I am not an aspirant of a ticket to contest from Basavakalyan segment. The party will choose a suitable candidate," he added.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sira
RR Nagar
Karnataka
BJP
Congress

What's Brewing

Early Covid-19 vaccine efficacy explained

Early Covid-19 vaccine efficacy explained

Bethlehem 'Corona Sandwich' eases bite of tourism loss

Bethlehem 'Corona Sandwich' eases bite of tourism loss

No evidence of lost or changed votes: US officials

No evidence of lost or changed votes: US officials

Here are top 6 alternatives to Google Photos

Here are top 6 alternatives to Google Photos

DH Toon | Personal liberty and travesty of justice

DH Toon | Personal liberty and travesty of justice

These TN villages shun bursting crackers to save birds

These TN villages shun bursting crackers to save birds

After a long ride, Harley-Davidson is leaving India

After a long ride, Harley-Davidson is leaving India

 