BJP MLA held for death threat to Priyank Kharge; released on bail

Police on Sunday night arrested local BJP leader Manikanth Rathod on the charge of issuing a death threat to Congress Chittapur MLA and KPCC spokesperson Priyank Kharge.

He was released on bail on Monday.

KPCC vice-president Tippannappa Kamakanur had filed a complaint at the Brahmapur Police Station here on Saturday. The police had booked the case under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. Rathod had alleged warned Priyank Kharge with a statement "We are ready to shoot you."

The Bramhapura police, who had taken up the investigation, arrested the accused BJP leader in Hyderabad.