BJP will remain in power in Karnataka until Modi is PM: B Sriramulu

Gururaj B R
Gururaj B R, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Jul 20 2022, 06:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2022, 06:17 ist

"KPCC president D K Shivakumar is dreaming of becoming chief minister. Is it the chair of his house?" asked Transport and Backward Classes Minister B Sriramulu.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, he said the BJP will remain in power in the state until Narendra Modi remains as Prime Minister and the CM chair is not vacant now.

"Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah is celebrating his birthday as Siddaramotsva to flux his muscles. He came from the janata parivar, socialism and Ahinda background. But, he is celebrating his birthday by throwing all ideologies to the wind."

"When Siddaramaiah, a self-claimed chief ministerial candidate, is scouting for a new constituency to contest for the next assembly polls, how will he bring the party back to power?" he asked.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai directed to provide free education to the children of the drivers of yellow board taxis. It has been discussed revising the salary of the employees of Road Transport Corporations(RTCs) and Bommai promised of revising their salary soon, he stated.

A total of 1500 buses including BS-VI model 665 buses and 900 electric buses are being procured. Out of 635 staff in the transport department, only 165 are working. Steps are being taken to fill up the vacant posts. The department has set a target of collecting Rs 8500 crore tax for the current financial year, Sriramulu added. 

Cabinet meet

Sriramulu said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has been requested to hold a cabinet meeting in Kalaburagi to discuss the burning issues dogging Kalyana Karnataka.

Speaking after laying foundation for the construction of new joint and deputy commissioners of transport and RTO office here, he said cabinet meeting was held when B S Yediyurappa was chief minister and several important decisions were taken then. Now, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has been appealed to hold the cabinet meeting in Kalaburagi and he has responded positively, he added.

