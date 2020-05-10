Brothers beheaded over sand extraction rivalry

Due to rivalry over illegal sand extraction, miscreants beheaded two brothers near Monatagi cross near Angalagi village of Jewargi taluk on Saturday night.

According to police sources, the deceased have been identified as Yallalinga Taragonda (41) and Gangappa Taragonda (35), residents of Angalagi village. Bhutale, their relative, is said to be behind the murder.

River Bhima flows near Angalagi village. Bhutale and Yallalinga used to have frequent quarrels over extraction of sand from the river. Elders of the village had pacified them several times.

On Saturday night, they picked up a quarrel again over the same issue. Bhutale beheaded Yallalinga with sickle and an axe. Gangappa, who tried to come to the rescue of his brother, was also chased and beheaded, police said.

“Bhutale, armed with the blood-stained axe, came to the village and was shouting on the roadside that he beheaded two people. Be careful,” the villagers said.

The police suspected the involvement of seven to eight people in the double murder as the accused alone cannot commit the crime.