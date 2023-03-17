Centre sanctions mega textile park to Kalaburagi

The Centre has sanctioned a mega textile park to Kalaburagi district. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced PM MITRA mega textile parks for seven states including Karnataka.

“PM MITRA mega textile parks will boost the textile sector in line with 5F (Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign) vision. Glad to share that PM MITRA mega textile parks would be set up in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, MP and UP,” PM Modi tweeted.

“The PM MITRA mega textile parks will provide state-of-the-art infrastructure for the textile sector, attract crores of investment and create lakhs of jobs. It will be a great example of ‘Make in India’ and ‘Make For the World,” the PM said.

Reacting to the PM announcement, the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “Apart from boosting the textiles sector in line with 5F (Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign) vision, it will also benefit the local ancillary industries.”

Setting up of the textile park has been a long-pending demand of the people of the region. The Central team had conducted an inspection of one thousand acres of land in Firozabad near Kalaburagi six months ago. It had confirmed the availability of water and the land was transferred to the textile department. The State government had recommended establishment of a textile park in two districts of Kalaburagi and Vijayapura.

Gulbarga MP Umesh Jadhav said that the Union government’s decision has come as a boon to the cotton growers, textile industries and youths of the region.