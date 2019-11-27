Centres of excellence to enhance skills of youths

In a first-of-its-kind, the state government has entered into an agreement with a German company for setting up centres of excellence to impart skill training for youths of Kalyana Karnataka region.

The Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB), in association with Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, has established a Centre of Excellence in four taluks of Kalyana Karnataka.

The German company Dassault Systemes has provided manpower, hardware, software and other equipment required for the training. The youths have been imparted training with high-end software so as to make them “employable” to meet the dynamic needs of industries.

KKRDB secretary Subodh Yadav told DH that the Board is spending Rs 18.75 crore on this training and the government has contributed Rs 1.25 crore for the purpose.

The training is being imparted at Humnabad in Bidar district, Lingasgur in Raichur district and Hosapete in Bellari district. Another centre has been set up in Yadgir.

Of the four centres, except Yadgir, the remaining three have started functioning at the Government Tool Room and Training Centres, he said.

Computer-aided design and manufacturing (CAD/CAM) was being used to train the candidates earlier. But to equip the youths in accordance with the requirements of the industries and companies, the high-end Dassault software is being used at present. Classes are being taken in batches by the experts, Subodh explained.

He also said a nominal fee has been fixed to provide training. “We are pondering about extending fee exception for the youths of some categories. A call in this regard is yet to be taken. Free structure depends on the hours of training the candidate choose. If a candidate chooses training less than 40 hours, the fee will be around Rs 3,000,” he said.