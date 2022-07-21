Chocolate laced with ganja, one held in Karnataka

Excise police have recently arrested a person on the charges of selling chocolate laced with ganja at a grocery shop in Sonta village of Kamalapur taluk of the deceased.

The arrested has been identified as Krishnakumar Siddayya. About 394 sachets which were chocolate packets mixed with ganja kept for selling have been seized. The arrested has been remanded to judicial custody, the excise personnel told.

The excise staff raided the shop after they purchased chocolate mixed with ganja. It is stated that such chocolates were sold to the school children and the youths.