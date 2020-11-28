Cold wave hits Kalyana Karnataka region

Bidar and Yadgir districts are among the districts hit by rains and falling mercury

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Nov 28 2020, 18:00 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2020, 18:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

Kalaburagi district and parts of Kalyana Karnataka experienced a cold wave on Saturday following Cyclone Nivar. Kalaburagi city seldom receives light rainfall in the morning and the sky was overcast throughout the day.

The residents of the city woke up to cloudy skies on Saturday also. After the Covid-19 pandemic, it is the turn of Cyclone Nivar which has forced the elders to stay indoors due to cold wave blowing across the region.

Kalaburagi district which is being called as the sun district experienced the weather that prevailed in the Malnad region. Though the sky was overcast for the past three days. In Raichur district, the sun shone on Saturday evening brought cheers on the face of the peasants.

Cold wave and drizzle had created fear for the ryots who were harvesting cotton and paddy crops. Bidar and Yadgir districts too witnessed cloudy weather.

