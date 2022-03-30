Complaint against professor for attempt to murder principal of Pharmaceutical College

HKE Society-run Pharmaceutical Sciences College Principal Arunkumar Bekanal registered a complaint with Brahmapur Police Station that Assistant Professor Shantaveera Salagar (44) of the college has tried to attack him with acid besides trying to kill him by running over a car for not recommending his name to Pharmacy Council of India to appoint as an inspector to inspect colleges of pharmaceutical sciences.

Shantaveera came to his chamber on March 23 and insulted him by using filthy language for recommending the name of Kalyani Biradar instead of his name. He tried throwing acid which he had kept on his face. The College staff prevent him. After escaping this bid, he went to his home, the assistant professor tried to kill him by running over a car. The accused came to his home on March 13 and issued life threats also, Arunkumar stated in the complaint.

A case of attempt to murder has been registered at Brahmapur police station.

