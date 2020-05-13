Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 7 in Kalaburagi

Coronavirus: Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 7 in Kalaburagi; 11 fresh cases in Bidar

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • May 13 2020, 12:55 ist
  • updated: May 13 2020, 12:55 ist
Representative image.

A 60-year-old elderly man died of COVID-19 in the Kalaburagi district, taking the death toll to seven. 

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

According to a media bulletin, the man was brought dead to the hospital on May 11. His test results came back positive on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Bidar reported 11 fresh COVID-19 positive cases. A total of 11 people including nine women tested positive for COVID-19 in the Bidar district on Wednesday. 

All the positive patients aged between 14 and 36 years caught the infections after roaming in the containment zone.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Kalaburagi
Karnataka
Bidar
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19

What's Brewing

India to plan tax holiday to win new investments

India to plan tax holiday to win new investments

Comet Swan to light up the sky before sunrise

Comet Swan to light up the sky before sunrise

New mantra at temples: Theertha out, sanitisers in

New mantra at temples: Theertha out, sanitisers in

A tale of two Japanese drugs in tests to fight COVID-19

A tale of two Japanese drugs in tests to fight COVID-19

FB to pay $52 mn settlement for trauma to reviewers

FB to pay $52 mn settlement for trauma to reviewers

 