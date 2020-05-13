Coronavirus: Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 7 in Kalaburagi; 11 fresh cases in Bidar

A 60-year-old elderly man died of COVID-19 in the Kalaburagi district, taking the death toll to seven.

According to a media bulletin, the man was brought dead to the hospital on May 11. His test results came back positive on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Bidar reported 11 fresh COVID-19 positive cases. A total of 11 people including nine women tested positive for COVID-19 in the Bidar district on Wednesday.

All the positive patients aged between 14 and 36 years caught the infections after roaming in the containment zone.