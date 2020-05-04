Coronavirus: Kalaburagi reports two fresh COVID-19 cases

Two persons including a woman tested positive for COVID-19 in Kalaburagi on Monday, taking the tally to 63 in the district.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The infection was confirmed in a 37-year-old man from Chincholi town of Kalaburagi district. He has travel history to Hyderabad.

The test result of a 36-year-old woman returned positive. She came in contact with P-604.

Of the 63 patients, six died of COVID-19 in the district.