Kalaburagi reports two fresh COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus: Kalaburagi reports two fresh COVID-19 cases

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • May 04 2020, 14:09 ist
  • updated: May 04 2020, 14:09 ist
Representative image. (Credit: AFP Photo)

Two persons including a woman tested positive for COVID-19 in Kalaburagi on Monday, taking the tally to 63 in the district. 

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The infection was confirmed in a 37-year-old man from Chincholi town of Kalaburagi district. He has travel history to  Hyderabad.

The test result of a 36-year-old woman returned positive. She came in contact with P-604.

Of the 63 patients, six died of COVID-19 in the district.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Kalaburagi
Karnataka
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19

What's Brewing

'China hid coronavirus' severity to hoard supplies'

'China hid coronavirus' severity to hoard supplies'

COVID-19: 40 days that prompted cos to write-off a qtr

COVID-19: 40 days that prompted cos to write-off a qtr

Rs 10,000 fine for wedding with more than 50 guests

Rs 10,000 fine for wedding with more than 50 guests

Markets will keenly track trends in COVID-19 cases

Markets will keenly track trends in COVID-19 cases

'Enormous evidence' virus came from Wuhan lab: Pompeo

'Enormous evidence' virus came from Wuhan lab: Pompeo

India's factory activity at record low in April: PMI

India's factory activity at record low in April: PMI

 