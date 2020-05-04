Coronavirus: Kalaburagi reports two fresh COVID-19 cases

Two persons including a woman tested positive for COVID-19 in Kalaburagi on Monday, taking the tally to 63 in the district.
For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here
The infection was confirmed in a 37-year-old man from Chincholi town of Kalaburagi district. He has travel history to Hyderabad.
The test result of a 36-year-old woman returned positive. She came in contact with P-604.
Of the 63 patients, six died of COVID-19 in the district.
'China hid coronavirus' severity to hoard supplies'
COVID-19: 40 days that prompted cos to write-off a qtr
Rs 10,000 fine for wedding with more than 50 guests
Markets will keenly track trends in COVID-19 cases
'Enormous evidence' virus came from Wuhan lab: Pompeo
India's factory activity at record low in April: PMI