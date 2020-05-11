Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0: Shramik train ferrying 1,200 stranded migrant labourers to arrive Karnataka's Kalaburagi on May 11

Shramik train ferrying about 1,200 stranded migrant workers from Mumbai will arrive Kalaburagi in Karnataka tonight.

The workers from Chittapur, Chincholi, Wadi, Shahabad and Aland are in large numbers in the train.

North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) buses have been readied to send the workers to their respective taluk headquarters.

The workers, on arrival, will be screened and will be asked to sanitise. After which, they will be sent to their taluks and will be quarantined there.

Kalaburagi Railway Station Manager Prasad Rao said the train is expected to arrive Kalaburagi at 11.30 pm. Its returned journey has not been fixed yet, he added.