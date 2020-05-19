NEKRTC resumes bus operations in Kalyana Karnataka

Coronavirus Lockdown 4.0: NEKRTC resumes bus operations in Kalyana Karnataka region 

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • May 19 2020, 11:14 ist
  • updated: May 19 2020, 11:14 ist
Representative image. (Credit: DH File photo)

After a gap of two months, the North East Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) resumed its bus operations in Kalyana Karnataka from today.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The passengers were seen standing in line to board buses in Hosapete, Ballari, Bidar, Vijayapura and other parts of the region. 

They are being allowed into bus stands only after thermal screening. They were also asked to clean their hands with sanitisers before boarding buses.

The officials at bus stands were collecting the details of the passengers. 

According to the guidelines, travellers must wear a mask besides maintaining social distancing and a bus should ferry only 30 passengers. 

In Bidar, though buses moving towards Bhalki, Aurad and other places are ready to carry the passengers, they have been parked idle in the bus stand in the absence of passengers. In some places, the people who remained indoors for about two months are thronging bus stand to reach their destinations

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Kalyana Karnataka
Karnataka
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Coronavirus: New norms in a new world

Coronavirus: New norms in a new world

Govt hikes medicos’ stipend, 7th pay panel for staff

Govt hikes medicos’ stipend, 7th pay panel for staff

A peek into WHO's role in the coronavirus pandemic

A peek into WHO's role in the coronavirus pandemic

 