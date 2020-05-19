Coronavirus Lockdown 4.0: NEKRTC resumes bus operations in Kalyana Karnataka region 

After a gap of two months, the North East Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) resumed its bus operations in Kalyana Karnataka from today.

The passengers were seen standing in line to board buses in Hosapete, Ballari, Bidar, Vijayapura and other parts of the region.

They are being allowed into bus stands only after thermal screening. They were also asked to clean their hands with sanitisers before boarding buses.

The officials at bus stands were collecting the details of the passengers.

According to the guidelines, travellers must wear a mask besides maintaining social distancing and a bus should ferry only 30 passengers.

In Bidar, though buses moving towards Bhalki, Aurad and other places are ready to carry the passengers, they have been parked idle in the bus stand in the absence of passengers. In some places, the people who remained indoors for about two months are thronging bus stand to reach their destinations