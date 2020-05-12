Coronavirus: Minor tests COVID-19 positive in Kalaburagi; two more persons test positive in Bidar

A 14-year-old boy tested positive for COVID-19 in the district, taking the cumulative tally to 73. It includes six deaths.

The increasing number of positive cases in the district has created anxiety among the people of the district.

Meanwhile, in Bidar, two youth aged between 23 and 30 years tested positive for COVID-19. They contracted the virus after they roamed in a containment zone of the city. They are undergoing treatment at the BRIMS here.