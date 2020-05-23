COVID-19: Migrant workers tatter Kalyana Karnataka

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • May 23 2020, 14:24 ist
  • updated: May 23 2020, 14:24 ist
Representative image. (Credit: PTI Photo)

Migrant workers returned from Maharashtra tattered Kalyana Karnataka on Saturday with Yadgir district seeing 72 COVID-19 positive cases in a single day. While Raichur recorded 39 cases with travel history to Mumbai. 

Cases will continue to witness a huge spike in the region as lakhs of migrant workers returned from Maharashtra after the lockdown was eased. Meanwhile, after a lull for two days, a man from Kalaburagi tested positive for the virus. 

It can be remembered that both Raichur and Yadgir district were in the green zone until recently. 

Kalyana Karnataka
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Karnataka

