COVID-19: Migrant workers tatter Kalyana Karnataka

Migrant workers returned from Maharashtra tattered Kalyana Karnataka on Saturday with Yadgir district seeing 72 COVID-19 positive cases in a single day. While Raichur recorded 39 cases with travel history to Mumbai.

Cases will continue to witness a huge spike in the region as lakhs of migrant workers returned from Maharashtra after the lockdown was eased. Meanwhile, after a lull for two days, a man from Kalaburagi tested positive for the virus.

It can be remembered that both Raichur and Yadgir district were in the green zone until recently.