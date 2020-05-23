COVID-19: Migrant workers tatter Kalyana Karnataka

Migrant workers returned from Maharashtra tattered Kalyana Karnataka on Saturday with Yadgir district seeing 72 COVID-19 positive cases in a single day. While Raichur recorded 39 cases with travel history to Mumbai.
Cases will continue to witness a huge spike in the region as lakhs of migrant workers returned from Maharashtra after the lockdown was eased. Meanwhile, after a lull for two days, a man from Kalaburagi tested positive for the virus.
It can be remembered that both Raichur and Yadgir district were in the green zone until recently.
