Despite rape attempt the previous night, audacious SSLC student goes to write exam

Gururaja B R, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
A married man allegedly attempted to rape an SSLC student while she was studying late into the night at a Tanda in Kamalapur taluk of the Kalaburagi district.

The incident occurred on the night of June 24, but came to light on Saturday.

The girl was preparing for the June 25 examination on the night of June 24 under a street light near her house.

The man who arrived at the spot, spoke to her and stuffed a piece cloth into her mouth to keep her quiet. He then dragged her to a secluded place where he attempted to force himself on her. When the girl screamed for help, the villagers came running. The man fled from the scene.

The girl registered a complaint at Ratkal police station the following day after which she directly went to write her examination.

The complaint stated that a man who returned to the Tanda after the nationwide lockdown, committed the crime.

