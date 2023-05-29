DGCA approves night-landing facility at Kalaburagi airport

DGCA okays night-landing facility at Kalaburagi airport

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 29 2023, 22:32 ist
  • updated: May 29 2023, 22:32 ist
Kalaburgi Airport. Credit: DH File Photo

Aviation safety regulator DGCA has approved the night landing facility at Kalaburagi Airport in Karnataka, an official release said on Monday.

The permission that was accorded on May 17, will allow airlines to operate flight services in all weather.

The Kalaburagi Airport was inaugurated in November 2019. There has been a demand for providing night-landing facilities to the airport for a long time, the release said.

With the approval by DGCA for the night-landing facility the Aerodrome License for the airport has been amended from VFR (Visual flight rules) to IFR (Instrumental flight rules) for all weather operations.

The airport has a 3175m x 45m runway (09-27) and an apron, which is suitable for parking three aircraft—one narrow-body A-320 and two regional jets, ATR 72/ Bombardier Q-400, as per the release.

