Doctor who treated COVID-19 victim tests coronavirus positive in Kalaburagi

A 63-year-old doctor who treated the country's first COVID-19 victim tested positive for the coronavirus, confirmed Deputy Commissioner B Sharat.

He was a primary contact as he treated the victim from March 6 to 9 at home.

The doctor is under home quarantine. The secondary contacts have been identified and his family members are also under home quarantine.

"Today, we are sending the infected doctor to an isolation ward," Sharat said.