Elderly woman raped, murdered by miscreant

A 60-year-old elderly woman has been murdered after being raped at a bus stand in a village of the taluk.
The police said the accused forced himself on her when the mentally challenged elderly woman was sleeping at the bus stand. He stabbed her with a knife as she screamed. The accused is absconding, they said.
The brother of the deceased, in a police complaint, said the rape survivor was mentally upset after being away from the family and was sleeping at the bus stand and she opted to beg for her livelihood. A complaint has been registered at the Nelogi police station.
Check out DH's latest videos:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Dangerous conditions complicate wildfire fight in US
Pilgrims ascend Mount Arafat in pandemic-era hajj
Japan girds for a surreal Olympics
Listening for the 'Big Bang' and what it could unveil
Israeli spyware maker in spotlight amid abuse reports
Sex, gender not interchangeable, especially in research
Olympic beds sturdy, IOC says after 'anti-sex' report
France bans crushing, gassing of male chicks from 2022