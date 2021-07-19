Elderly woman raped, murdered by miscreant

Elderly woman raped, murdered by miscreant

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Jewargi,
  • Jul 19 2021, 20:00 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2021, 20:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP file photo

A 60-year-old elderly woman has been murdered after being raped at a bus stand in a village of the taluk.

The police said the accused forced himself on her when the mentally challenged elderly woman was sleeping at the bus stand. He stabbed her with a knife as she screamed. The accused is absconding, they said.

The brother of the deceased, in a police complaint, said the rape survivor was mentally upset after being away from the family and was sleeping at the bus stand and she opted to beg for her livelihood. A complaint has been registered at the Nelogi police station.

Karnataka
Kalaburagi
rape
Sexual Harassment

