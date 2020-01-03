Father poisons his 2 children to death, kills self

A 35-year-old man, who poisoned his two children to death on Thursday at Byrampalli in Chincholi taluk of the district, has committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train near Tandur in Telangana on Friday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Sanjeev Rathod, a resident of Byrampalli. He had poisoned his children Rohitha (4) and Poorvitha (3) to death and informed it to his family members over the phone. Sanjeev, a habitual drunkard, had also told that he has consumed poison.

The police launched a manhunt as Sanjeev's body was missing on the spot where the bodies of two children were recovered.



The news of Sanjeev's suicide came when Superintendent of Police Iada Martin Marbaniang visited the incident spot on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, the SP said, preliminary investigation revealed that there was a compatibility problem between the deceased and his wife.

The bodies of the children were handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem.

A case has been registered at Miriyana Police Station.