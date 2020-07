Forest Department staff rescued a porcupine which was writhing in pain after it met with an accident near Nrupathunga quarters on the premises of Gulbarga University.

Bheemsingh Rathod, a resident of Pooja Colony, saw the porcupine when he went for a morning stroll on the varsity premises and informed range Forest officer Sunilkumar Chauhan.

Later, the Forest Department staff arrived at the spot and rescued it.