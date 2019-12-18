Gulbarga rural MLA escapes unhurt in accident

The car in which he was travelling was hit by another car from behind. (DH photo)

Gulbarga rural constituency MLA Basavaraj Mattimud escaped unhurt in an accident on National Highway-50 near Golasangi in Nidagundi taluk of the district on Wednesday.

The car in which he was travelling was hit by another car from behind. "The incident occurred when the driver of MLA's car applied breaks suddenly to avoid motorbike which came in the car's way," said NTPC police source.

The MLA was on his way to Alamatti from Kalaburagi to take part in a meeting of the Committee on Welfare of Scheduled Caste and Tribes.

