Have appealed CM B S Yediyurappa to allot Rs 15,000 crore for Public Works Department: Deputy CM Govind M Karjol

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who holds the finance portfolio, has been appealed to earmark a total of Rs 15,000 crore to the Public Works Department (PWD) in the coming Karnataka Budget, said Deputy Chief Minister Govind M Karjol.

Speaking at a press meet here on Friday, he stated the floods that hit several districts of the state last year has caused damage worth about Rs 7,021 crore to the roads and bridges. In the previous budget, about Rs 9,500 crore was allotted to the department. To repair roads and bridges damaged in the floods, a memorandum has been submitted to set aside a total of Rs 15,000 crore to the PWD, the deputy chief minister explained.

Karjol said the union government has notified the Mahadayi Tribunal's verdict in the Central Gazette. With this, all decks have been cleared for taking up the works. We will ensure that even a single drop of water of our share will not go waste. The works will be taken up by preparing an action plan, he told.