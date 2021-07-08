Heavy rain warning: High alert sounded till July 15 in Kalaburagi

In the wake of the prediction of heavy rainfall in the district, Deputy Commissioner V V Jyothsna sounded a high alert till July 15.

Speaking at a meeting with the district-level officials at her office auditorium here on Thursday, she said it has been raining in the district. Task Force teams should be formed in villages as there is a possibility of flash floods along the riverbed in rural areas.

All taluk-level officials should stay put in their headquarters and should face the imminent floods, the DC instructed.

Relief centres should be opened in the villages which are to be affected by the floods. All facilities including food and water, electricity and accommodation should be provided in relief centres. Milk and biscuits should be served to children. If supplying milk gets delayed, milk powder should be kept ready, she said.

A list of pregnant women should be obtained from Anganwadi workers. Covid-19 protocols like maintaining social distance, wearing masks and using sanitisers should be followed in the relief centres, the DC directed.