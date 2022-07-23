Heavy rains lash Bidar, Kalaburagi; man swept away

Heavy rains lash Bidar, Kalaburagi; 37-year-old man swept away in stream

Kalaburagi district received spells of moderate to heavy rain on Friday night and in the early hours of Saturday

DHNS
DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Jul 23 2022, 23:05 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2022, 23:21 ist
Rain water floods a road in Teachers Colony, Bidar, on Saturday. Credit: Special arrangement

After a lull, heavy showers lashed Bidar and Kalaburagi districts on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. More showers are predicted in the twin districts for Sunday.

A 37-year-old man was swept away, along with a tractor, in an overflowing stream between Kadani and Minajigi villages in Kalaburagi taluk on late Friday night.

The tractor driver escaped with minor injuries. Kalaburagi district received spells of moderate to heavy rain on Friday night and in the early hours of Saturday.

The district received an average rainfall of 4.5 cm in the last 24 hours.

Heavy downpour in the early hours of Saturday left many low-lying areas in Bidar town flooded. Motorists faced hardship as water was flowing on the road in Teachers colony in Bidar city.

A minor bridge near Belakuni village in Aurad taluk collapsed due to the rains. A total of 20 houses, including 10 in Bhalki taluk, five each in Aurad and Humnabad taluks, are partially damaged.

A few villages were cut off following the submergence of a low-lying bridge across a stream near Khashempur village in Aurad taluk.

Bidar
Karnataka
Kalaburagi
weather
Rainfall

